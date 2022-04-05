State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

