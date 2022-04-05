State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 644 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $192.56. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

