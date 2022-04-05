State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.