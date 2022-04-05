State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,998,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.