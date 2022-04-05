State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 89,914 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,914 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,327,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.