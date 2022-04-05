State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.