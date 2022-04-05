State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

