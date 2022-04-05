State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

