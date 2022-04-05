State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.