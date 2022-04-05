State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

