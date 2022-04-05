State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.