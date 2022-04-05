State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.