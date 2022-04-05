STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Shares of STAA traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,157. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

