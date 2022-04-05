SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.74

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 62515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get SSE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.