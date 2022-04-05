SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,251,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

