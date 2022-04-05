SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

