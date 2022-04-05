Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $83.47. 474,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.49 and a beta of 1.30. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

