Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

