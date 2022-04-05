Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.67

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 4666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.