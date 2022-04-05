Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.93. 4,081,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

