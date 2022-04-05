South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Investec started coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

South32 Company Profile (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.