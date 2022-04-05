Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $37.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
