Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.18. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

