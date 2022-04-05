Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $200.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Soitec in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

