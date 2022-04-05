Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.84.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

