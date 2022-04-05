Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 532.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133,043 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.