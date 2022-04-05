Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $241.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

