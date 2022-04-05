Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Cap of $781,612.77

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Snowball has a market cap of $781,612.77 and approximately $30,702.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.74 or 0.07532545 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.35 or 0.99858924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,570,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,576,770 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

