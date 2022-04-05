Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,500 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.08. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
