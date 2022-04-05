Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,500 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.08. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

