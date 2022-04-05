Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77 on May 23rd

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.767 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

