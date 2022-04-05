Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.