Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.