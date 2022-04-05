Smart MFG Trading Down 14.4% This Week (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $77,996.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smart MFG

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,745,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

