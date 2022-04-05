Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €171.24 ($188.18).
Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €3.20 ($3.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €127.20 ($139.78). 108,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is €138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.47. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($187.14).
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
