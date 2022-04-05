SIX (SIX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SIX (SIX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SIX has a total market capitalization of $46.03 million and $3.81 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SIX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

