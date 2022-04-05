Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 1,520,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.