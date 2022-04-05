Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.42.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

