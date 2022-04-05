Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart Buys 96 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Stewart bought 96 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,873.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SPG opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

