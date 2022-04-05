Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart Buys 96 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Stewart bought 96 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,873.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:SPG opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.