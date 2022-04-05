Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

SBTX opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.