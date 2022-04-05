Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.
SBTX opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.76.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
