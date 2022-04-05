Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,413 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

