Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 105,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $289.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.57 and its 200-day moving average is $314.86.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

