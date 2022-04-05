Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.