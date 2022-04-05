Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.
About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
