Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SGML traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,612. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
