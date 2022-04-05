Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SGML traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,612. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

