Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,334 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711,088 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,665,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

