Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sientra by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

