Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LWSCF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

