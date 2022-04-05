Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHL. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL stock opened at €55.94 ($61.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.23. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.