Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.36. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 24.53 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.85 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

