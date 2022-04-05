Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Assura stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Assura has a one year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

