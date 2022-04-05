Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SFT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

SFT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 25,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 711,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

