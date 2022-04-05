SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 150 at UBS Group

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.
SFS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
